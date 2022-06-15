El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall

- Now Playing
El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall03:11
- UP NEXT
Could the biggest interest rate hike in decades be on the way?02:38
National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high01:49
When will gas prices finally start coming down?01:52
Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year high02:28
Thousands of British workers trying four-day workweek04:03
Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier04:26
Summer savings: Find the best gas prices, affordable vacations04:13
US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation02:23
Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best04:40
Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider04:11
How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices03:55
Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings25:05
How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers02:29
16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon02:10
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory03:02
No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis03:27
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 202206:05
- Now Playing
El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall03:11
- UP NEXT
Could the biggest interest rate hike in decades be on the way?02:38
National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high01:49
When will gas prices finally start coming down?01:52
Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year high02:28
Thousands of British workers trying four-day workweek04:03
Play All