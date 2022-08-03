IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elderly California liquor store owner shoots armed robber

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan driver charged in death of two Make-A-Wish cyclists

    01:47

  • Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

    01:32

  • Court documents detail evidence of deadly Wisconsin river stabbing

    01:25

  • Indiana police officer shot to death during traffic stop

    01:21

  • University of West Georgia professor charged in teen's death

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

  • Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

    00:41

  • Police camera footage of events leading to Brianna Grier’s death released

    01:59

  • Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder charge in the death of girlfriend

    00:55

  • Mississippi man accused of targeting Black teens with car, racial slur

    01:19

  • Watch: British crown court proceedings televised live for the first time

    00:49

  • Colorado man fatally shot after brother opens fire on police and officers return fire

    01:31

  • Multiple female inmates sexually assaulted at Indiana jail, lawsuit alleges

    02:15

  • Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

    08:44

  • Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport

    03:13

  • Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

    00:59

  • Watch: Bronx man hit by car, robbed by alleged suspects

    02:27

  • Woman shot by police after opening fire in Dallas Love Field Airport

    02:59

NBC News NOW

Elderly California liquor store owner shoots armed robber

02:55

Surveillance video shows an elderly California liquor store owner shooting an armed gunman who came to rob him. Store employees say their 80-year-old boss suffered a heart attack shortly after the incident and remains in the hospital. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports.Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elderly California liquor store owner shoots armed robber

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan driver charged in death of two Make-A-Wish cyclists

    01:47

  • Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

    01:32

  • Court documents detail evidence of deadly Wisconsin river stabbing

    01:25

  • Indiana police officer shot to death during traffic stop

    01:21

  • University of West Georgia professor charged in teen's death

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All