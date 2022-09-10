IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Elected official arrested in Las Vegas journalist's stabbing death

A local elected official has been arrested in the murder of a Las Vegas veteran journalist who broke news stories on the alleged killer. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the details including how the reporter’s colleagues helped track down the suspect as police were investigating. Sept. 10, 2022

