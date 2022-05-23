IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Election deniers who say Trump won in 2020 now running for attorney general in key states

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27

  • Mastriano's victory throws Pennsylvania’s election into chaos

    02:14

  • Gisele Barreto Fetterman speaks on behalf of husband after PA primary win

    01:16

  • Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

    05:15

  • 'A busy couple of months': Spring primary races heat up

    01:57

  • Malcom Kenyatta: Pennsylvania Senate race may be 'canary in the coal mine' for democracy

    05:52

  • Mastriano and Barnette campaigned ‘hand in hand’ during Pennsylvania GOP primary

    02:19

  • Kornacki: Could be a 'shakeup' in Pa. GOP Senate primary after same-day votes come in

    01:33

  • At Madison Cawthorn primary night event, 'nobody is saying anything'

    02:25

  • Kathy Barnette 'riding high' as Pennsylvania Senate primary vote comes in

    01:57

  • Fetterman campaign insists campaign is ‘not slowing down’ as candidate recovers

    02:38

  • Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night

    09:18

  • Midterm Meter: No good news for Democrats ahead of primary votes

    02:38

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48

  • Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections as John Fetterman recovers from stroke

    03:24

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

    01:29

  • Trump-backed Alex Mooney wins West Virginia Republican primary

    04:13

  • How rising inflation could impact how Americans vote in midterm elections

    04:40

  • West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

    04:27

NBC News NOW

Election deniers who say Trump won in 2020 now running for attorney general in key states

02:48

In Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona, Republican candidates who falsely contend Donald Trump won the 2020 election are running for state attorney general. If elected, they could use their power to til the outcome of elections.May 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Election deniers who say Trump won in 2020 now running for attorney general in key states

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27

  • Mastriano's victory throws Pennsylvania’s election into chaos

    02:14

  • Gisele Barreto Fetterman speaks on behalf of husband after PA primary win

    01:16

  • Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

    05:15

  • 'A busy couple of months': Spring primary races heat up

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All