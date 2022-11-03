IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00
Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

05:00

With the midterm elections under a week away, more than 100 jurisdictions across the country have been placed on a waitlist to receive help from the federal government to ensure a secure election process. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains why some voting machines are at risk and what resources the government needs to keep the election process secure. Nov. 3, 2022

    Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00
