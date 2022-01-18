Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages
A group of San Diego elementary school students covered up graffiti across the street from their school with uplifting messages inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s words. NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains how the students are putting Dr. King’s words into action by finding their own voice. Jan. 18, 2022
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition
