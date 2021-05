The pandemic has been rough on working women. But there are signs of hope this spring because women never give up. NBC News Now’s Alison Morris hosts this special report including interviews with inspiring entrepreneurs like Julia Collins, Dee Poku Spalding, Shilpa Yarlagadda, and Pinky Cole. ‘The Budgetnista’ Tiffany Aliche and Mika Brzezinski also give their tips for achieving success coming out of the recession.