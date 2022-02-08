IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child's perspective

    04:16
Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective

04:16

For a school book project, eleven-year-old Rohan Narayan wrote a 55-page chapter book about the Covid-19 pandemic from the perspective of a child, covering everything from President Biden’s relief plan to how the virus spreads and how vaccines work. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers reports. Feb. 8, 2022

