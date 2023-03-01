IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 a month

00:59

Drugmaker Eli Lilly has announced it will cap out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $35 a month, bringing relief to millions of Americans and putting the company in line with the Inflation Reduction Act. The move is effective immediately and will be applicable for all patients, regardless of their insurance status.March 1, 2023

