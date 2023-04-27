Diabetes drug Mounjaro helps patients lose weight, says Eli Lilly

- Now Playing
Diabetes drug Mounjaro helps patients lose weight, says Eli Lilly02:11
- UP NEXT
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
Menopause has massive economic impact, study reveals02:38
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Man spends millions to attempt to reverse aging03:17
Seasonal allergies becoming more common amid warming temperatures01:30
Allergists see increase in first-time symptoms02:06
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’03:33
Abortion pill case returns to Fifth Circuit after Supreme Court decision01:58
CDC says tinnitus not linked to Covid vaccines01:45
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up04:05
Pharmacies turning patients away due to Adderall shortage02:10
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to reach your summer health goals04:35
- Now Playing
Diabetes drug Mounjaro helps patients lose weight, says Eli Lilly02:11
- UP NEXT
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
Menopause has massive economic impact, study reveals02:38
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Play All