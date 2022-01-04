Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud
03:25
Share this -
copied
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of four federal fraud charges Monday and acquitted on four others while a jury deadlocked on the three remaining charges after months of trial. NBC News' Ben Popken breaks down the verdict. Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud
03:25
UP NEXT
How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV
02:28
Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons
02:43
Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices
03:26
New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump
01:31
Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices