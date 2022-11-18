IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

  • GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

  • National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter

  • FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

  • Republicans win control of the House after midterm elections

  • Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border

  • Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

  • Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg aims to ‘promote transparency’ in airline industry

  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to testify in 2020 election interference probe

  • NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race

  • Kentucky elementary school student applies for job at local restaurant to buy an Xbox

  • House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

NBC News NOW

Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

Disgraced former tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to face sentencing nearly a year after she was convicted of fraud for misleading investors in her bio-tech start-up Theranos. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains why Holmes received a wave of support during the trial and whether the case could impact other high profile tech companies.Nov. 18, 2022

