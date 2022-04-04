Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

Tesla CEO and longtime Twitter critic Elon Musk has purchased about 9.2 percent of the social media giant, making him the company's largest shareholder. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports on Musk's passive investment in Twitter.April 4, 2022
