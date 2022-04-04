IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49

  • Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    03:05

  • Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

    00:17

  • Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 

    03:58

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

01:24

Tesla CEO and longtime Twitter critic Elon Musk has purchased about 9.2 percent of the social media giant, making him the company's largest shareholder. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports on Musk's passive investment in Twitter.April 4, 2022

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49

  • Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All