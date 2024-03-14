IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Elon Musk is mad at me': Don Lemon says Musk cancelled his show before debut
March 14, 202402:47
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon took to social media to say that Elon Musk cancelled his new show on X, formerly known as Twitter, before it debuted. The cancellation comes after an interview between the two where Musk later said Lemon's interview style, "lacked authenticity." March 14, 2024

