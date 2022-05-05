IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island

    00:19

  • Jill Biden to travel to Romania and Slovakia to meet Ukrainian refugees

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk expected to serve as Twitter CEO once takeover is complete

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Republicans remove Trump-backed candidate from congressional ballot

    01:56

  • Oath Keepers member claims group's founder tried to call Trump on Jan. 6

    04:01

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

    03:33

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

  • Russia announces three-day cease-fire for civilians to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    05:11

  • U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began

    04:43

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

  • Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

    06:11

  • Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for over $9 million 

    02:30

  • Trevor Reed's family urges WH to bring back Brittany Griner, Paul Whelan back from Russia

    01:19

  • Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial

    05:16

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

NBC News NOW

Elon Musk expected to serve as Twitter CEO once takeover is complete

01:32

Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter's CEO temporarily after his takeover of the social media company is complete. CNBC's Steve Kovach reports.May 5, 2022

  • Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island

    00:19

  • Jill Biden to travel to Romania and Slovakia to meet Ukrainian refugees

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk expected to serve as Twitter CEO once takeover is complete

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Republicans remove Trump-backed candidate from congressional ballot

    01:56

  • Oath Keepers member claims group's founder tried to call Trump on Jan. 6

    04:01

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All