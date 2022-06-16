IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

04:28

Elon Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit by a Dogecoin investor who is accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency that Musk admitted started as a joke. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on the suit that comes after Musk met with Twitter’s staff ahead of his $44 billion takeover. June 16, 2022

