IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas

    03:57
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Special Report: IDF says Hamas has handed over 11 more hostages to Red Cross

    06:06

  • Vermont officials describe 'horrific, unprovoked attack' on students of Palestinian descent

    04:55

  • Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent

    02:59

  • Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by two days

    05:43

  • Garland: Justice Department is working to 'secure all missing Americans'

    02:24

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken

    04:23

  • Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American

    02:37

  • Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu

    00:52

  • Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison

    00:32

  • Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza during protest on Manhattan Bridge

    01:11

  • Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting

    01:03

  • Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement

    03:04

  • 'Dreams up in smoke': Newlyweds return to destroyed home in Gaza amid truce

    01:37

  • Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families

    01:32

  • Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza Strip

    00:56

  • Convoy carrying third round of released hostages arrives at Rafah Crossing

    00:37

  • Full special report: Biden gives remarks on the release of 4-year-old hostage

    14:53

NBC News NOW

Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

02:27

Elon Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and both visited the community that was attacked by Hamas on October 7. NBC News' Jacob Ward reports on the purpose of the trip.Nov. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas

    03:57
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Special Report: IDF says Hamas has handed over 11 more hostages to Red Cross

    06:06

  • Vermont officials describe 'horrific, unprovoked attack' on students of Palestinian descent

    04:55

  • Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent

    02:59

  • Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by two days

    05:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All