BREAKING: Elon Musk says he is backing out of his deal to buy Twitter

    Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14
Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

03:14

Elon Musk’s lawyer has sent a letter to Twitter’s chief legal officer rescinding his offer to buy the company for $44 billion. Musk’s team claims the reason the deal is off is due to unsatisfactory information regarding fake or spam accounts on the social media platform. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. July 8, 2022

