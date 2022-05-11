IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Phoodle' is Wordle for foodies -- and Martha Stewart is a fan!

    00:38

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardom

    03:58

  • Exclusive: Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk

    11:16

  • How to stay grounded while on social media

    06:49

  • Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race

    04:57

  • How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers

    04:36

  • Popular app dares users to ‘be real’ and show authentic self

    03:09

  • Twitter sees mass account deactivations after Elon Musk purchase

    00:24

  • Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look

    00:52

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter: Here’s how the platform could change

    02:28

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • 'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • Dangers of disinformation

    05:35

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31

  • Influencers raise millions to clean the world’s oceans

    04:26

  • Al Pacino's phone case caught the internet by surprise

    04:47

NBC News NOW

Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

02:54

Elon Musk announced that he would reverse former President Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter. NBC News’ Jacob Ward explains how the billionaire said he thinks “it was a morally bad decision” after Twitter banned Trump for his posts following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. May 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Phoodle' is Wordle for foodies -- and Martha Stewart is a fan!

    00:38

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardom

    03:58

  • Exclusive: Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk

    11:16

  • How to stay grounded while on social media

    06:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All