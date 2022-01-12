Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work
Some hospitals are now allowing doctors and nurses who have Covid-19 to come into work if they are asymptomatic. Officials say the move is due to staffing shortages, but as NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains, many veteran healthcare workers are outraged. Jan. 12, 2022
