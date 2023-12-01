IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Engineer becomes first person to finish cannonball run using solar power

NBC News NOW

Engineer becomes first person to finish cannonball run using solar power

03:52

The cannonball run, most known from the 1981 film "The Cannonball Run," is a cross-country race from New York to Los Angeles. An engineer has become the first person to finish the race using only solar power. Dec. 1, 2023

    Engineer becomes first person to finish cannonball run using solar power

