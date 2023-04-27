IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Engineers develop water filtration system that permanently removes 'forever chemicals'

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Is hydrogen the clean fuel of the future?

    02:55

  • Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • How A.I. is changing the film industry

    05:58

  • T. rex skeleton sells for more than $5 million at auction

    00:43

  • More brands testing generative AI to create custom ads to target shoppers

    02:07

  • Scientists find world's deepest fish

    04:44

  • Strand of Beethoven’s hair offers clues into the composer’s death

    01:39

  • James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe

    07:42

  • Paleontologists unearth seven million-year-old sperm whale skull in Peru

    00:42

  • Scientists use new A.I. tech to fight diseases

    04:32

  • Congressional Space Medal of Honor recipients Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley: extended interview (Part 1)

    02:58

  • Yale researchers develop turtle-like robot

    01:16

  • What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

    01:47

  • Filmmaker talks being selected for 1st civilian trip to moon

    04:20

  • Scientists produce nuclear fusion breakthrough

    01:30

  • Fusion energy breakthrough could be an ‘inflection point’ for clean fuel technology

    05:54

  • Orion returns to Earth after 4 weeks in space

    03:02

  • How scientists are using the ocean’s power to fight climate change

    04:47

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson talks new book, shares future predictions

    05:13

NBC News NOW

Engineers develop water filtration system that permanently removes 'forever chemicals'

03:54

Engineers at the University of British Columbia have developed a filtration system that would permanently remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water. This news comes after a recent study revealed nearly 200 million Americans have been exposed to PFAS in their tap water. Dr. Madjid Mohseni, a professor at British Columbia, shares his research. April 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Engineers develop water filtration system that permanently removes 'forever chemicals'

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Is hydrogen the clean fuel of the future?

    02:55

  • Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • How A.I. is changing the film industry

    05:58

  • T. rex skeleton sells for more than $5 million at auction

    00:43

  • More brands testing generative AI to create custom ads to target shoppers

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All