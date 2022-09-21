IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

Tyndall Air Force Base in Northwest Florida was destroyed back in 2018 by a devastating category five hurricane. The military is now spending billions to rebuild the base to be storm-resilient as climate change continues to bring extreme weather. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has an exclusive first look. Sept. 21, 2022

    Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

