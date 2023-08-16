IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    England advances to Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia

    ER doctors struggle amid rising mental health concerns in children

  • Biden promises federal support to Maui wildfires victims

  • What’s next for Trump in the Georgia election interference case?

  • Spain advances to Women’s World Cup final with last-minute goal

  • How the Cajun Navy Foundation is helping vulnerable Maui wildfire survivors

  • How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia

  • School districts scramble to fill open teacher positions ahead of school year

  • Millions of Americans struggle to pay their energy bills amid scorching heat waves

  • Georgia prosecutor to present Trump election interference case to grand jury

  • ‘It’s a nightmare that won’t end,’ Maui wildfire survivor says

  • Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 96, officials say

  • Forecasters predict ‘above normal’ Atlantic hurricane season

  • Maui resident describes seeing her ‘whole life go up in flames’

  • At least 55 people killed in Hawaii wildfires as mass evacuations continue

  • Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

  • Inside Britain’s only all-wheelchair dance troupe

  • Multiple cases against Trump set to begin in court

  • When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?

NBC News NOW

England advances to Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia

Australia’s Women’s World Cup run came to end after the co-hosts were beaten 3 goals to 1 by England, who advanced to face Spain in the final. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports. Aug. 16, 2023

