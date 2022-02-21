IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid

    00:13

  • At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend

    00:25

  • Wrestling icon The Undertaker to be inducted into W.W.E. hall of fame

    03:35

  • Closing arguments to begin in federal hate crime trial of men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:47

  • Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    05:10

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent

    03:33

  • Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic

    02:48

  • Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect

    02:19

  • Soldier surprises sister while teaching in her first-grade classroom

    02:00

  • Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states

    02:03

  • Trump took classified documents from White House, National Archives confirms

    01:22

  • Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America

    01:48

  • How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse

    01:37

  • Historic donation set to fast-track research into treating liver disease

    03:13

  • Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds

    00:30

  • Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning

    00:23

  • WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing

    01:43

  • Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'

    01:27

NBC News NOW

England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says

02:47

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that England will lift its legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 from Thursday. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from London. Feb. 21, 2022

  • Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid

    00:13

  • At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend

    00:25

  • Wrestling icon The Undertaker to be inducted into W.W.E. hall of fame

    03:35

  • Closing arguments to begin in federal hate crime trial of men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All