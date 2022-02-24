Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis
03:48
Legislation that would expunge records for marijuana possession has stalled, in the meantime, entrepreneurs in weed legal states are bringing attention to the impact criminalization of weed has on communities. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains how some companies in California and New York are now making use of former prisons to grow cannabis. Feb. 24, 2022
CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk
08:17
Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers
04:18
Now Playing
Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis
03:48
UP NEXT
Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year
03:17
Several helicopters crash across the U.S.
03:20
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor