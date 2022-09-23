IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

It’s been called the hunt for “green blood” which is the tracking and assassination of environmental defenders trying to protect what is left of the world’s rainforests. Around 200 environmentalists were murdered in 2020, the highest number on record. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden traveled to Peru where activists that are attempting to stop the destruction from illegal gold mining are being targeted by those behind these operations. Sept. 23, 2022

    Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

