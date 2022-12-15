IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America

26:49

Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America explores the resurgence of hate against Jews in America and what’s being done to combat extremism. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the government response to rising antisemitism. American icon Norman Lear and Svante Myrick, the new President of People For the American Way, discuss relations between Jewish and African-American communities. Hosted by Jacob Soboroff.Dec. 15, 2022

