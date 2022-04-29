IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

03:21

ESPN anchor Sage Steele has filed a lawsuit against the network alleging a violation of civil rights after she claims she was punished for her controversial remarks. Steele made comments regarding the Covid-19 vaccine mandate and her own biracial identity while calling out former President Obama. April 29, 2022

