IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

    03:03

  • DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year

    02:25

  • NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak

    03:32

  • Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

    02:27

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial

    03:15

  • Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers

    03:17

  • Inside the lab working to develop an mRNA vaccine for colon cancer

    03:26

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial

    02:48

  • Kim Potter takes the stand in trial over Daunte Wright's death

    03:36

  • Kentucky governor praises speed of FEMA assistance as storm death toll increases to 77

    01:40

  • Dr. Walensky: ‘Test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely’

    01:57

  • How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women

    03:42

  • Biden’s U.S. attorney nominees are most diverse in U.S. history

    03:30

  • Swimmer’s records spark debate over trans athletes in women’s sports

    03:39

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Coca-Cola recalls some products and Instacart expands its delivery service

    01:55

  • Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage

    04:09

  • U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops

    01:59

  • Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    04:28

NBC News NOW

European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

04:43

As the Covid-19 omicron variant continues to surge overseas, some European countries are reimposing restrictions and even lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella explains how the new restrictions could impact the holidays across Europe and how the public is reacting to the new rules. Dec. 20, 2021

  • Now Playing

    European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

    03:03

  • DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year

    02:25

  • NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak

    03:32

  • Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All