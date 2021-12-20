European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads
04:43
Share this -
copied
As the Covid-19 omicron variant continues to surge overseas, some European countries are reimposing restrictions and even lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella explains how the new restrictions could impact the holidays across Europe and how the public is reacting to the new rules. Dec. 20, 2021
Now Playing
European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads
04:43
UP NEXT
What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?
05:03
Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery
03:03
DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year
02:25
NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak
03:32
Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations