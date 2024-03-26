IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Evacuation efforts ramping up in Haiti as violence worsens
March 26, 202404:23

Evacuation efforts ramping up in Haiti as violence worsens

04:23

Amid an intensifying crisis, more people are attempting to flee from Haiti as the country descends deeper into chaos. Some Americans are opting to stay behind, including one pastor who runs an orphanage in Port-au-Prince. NBC News' Ellison Barber spoke with the pastor on why he’s refusing to leave.March 26, 2024

