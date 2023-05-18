IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DOJ charges former Apple employee with theft of autonomous car tech for China

03:04

35-year-old Weibao Wang was charged with stealing Apple’s trade secrets for self-driving cars and fleeing to China. Officials say Wang is still at large and if convicted faces up to ten years in prison for each trade secret violation. NBC News’ Dana Griffin shares the latest.May 18, 2023

