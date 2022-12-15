IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in the trial against rapper Tory Lanez who allegedly shot the Grammy winner in the foot back in 2020. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest on what will be next for the trial after Megan’s former best friend also testified. Dec. 15, 2022

