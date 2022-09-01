IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison for his role in the Capitol attack, making it the longest sentence yet in a January 6 case. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports. Sept. 1, 2022

