    Examining detrimental effects of U.S. doctor shortage

    03:49
NBC News NOW

Examining detrimental effects of U.S. doctor shortage

03:49

Across the U.S. patients are struggling to find primary physicians including pediatricians as a doctor shortage seems to persist. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on the significant impact of the worsening crisis. Nov. 17, 2022

    Examining detrimental effects of U.S. doctor shortage

    03:49
