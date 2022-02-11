IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • An inside look into So-Fi Stadium

    03:11

  • Phoenix police officers injured after standoff with suspect

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    Examining mental health in beauty pageant industry after Cheslie Kryst's death

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Ontario premier says he’ll use federal authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

    02:21

  • Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl

    04:07

  • ‘I’m packed and I’m gone’: Ukrainians living in U.S. say they’re ready to fight if Russia invades

    03:50

  • Watch: News NOW anchors try curling as competitions at Beijing Olympics get underway

    05:21

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Instagram rolls out new security measure and Apple unveils virtual book club

    01:48

  • House Democrats introduce resolution allowing congressional staff to unionize

    02:51

  • Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline

    04:01

  • Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions

    06:35

  • U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

    05:58

  • Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

    04:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW

    44:51

  • Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case

    00:17

  • Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

    02:58

  • What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Examining mental health in beauty pageant industry after Cheslie Kryst's death

04:54

In the wake of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's death by suicide, members of the beauty pageant community are trying to shine a spotlight on mental health and re-examine the industry's effect on contestants. NBC News' Morgan Radford reports.Feb. 11, 2022

  • An inside look into So-Fi Stadium

    03:11

  • Phoenix police officers injured after standoff with suspect

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    Examining mental health in beauty pageant industry after Cheslie Kryst's death

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Ontario premier says he’ll use federal authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

    02:21

  • Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl

    04:07

  • ‘I’m packed and I’m gone’: Ukrainians living in U.S. say they’re ready to fight if Russia invades

    03:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All