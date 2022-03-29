Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women
03:15
The moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars has shocked the world, but much of the conversations surrounding the incident have left out Jada Pinkett Smith, who the joke was originally about. NBC News BLK Editorial Director Michelle Garcia joins News NOW to explain what these types of jokes mean for Black women and how this could be an opportunity to elevate awareness of alopecia. March 29, 2022
