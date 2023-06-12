IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

A new brain cancer vaccine currently being tested in clinical trials was shown to nearly double the survival time for glioblastoma patients. NBC News' Dr. Uche Blackstock reports on how the vaccine slows the progression of the deadly brain cancer.June 12, 2023

