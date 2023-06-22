IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Twin tornadoes touch down in Colorado

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Expert examines rescue possibilities for missing submersible

    10:12
  • UP NEXT

    California restaurant hired fake priest to spy on employees

    03:21

  • Space shuttle Endeavour to get new home at California Science Center

    02:26

  • Brutal heatwave bakes southern U.S.

    03:04

  • Meet the artist behind the Blank Slate Monument honoring African Americans

    05:46

  • River rafters rush to California's Sierra Nevada after snowpack melts

    02:49

  • Iowa Supreme Court blocks six-week abortion ban

    03:21

  • Reddit CEO seeks to end site protest by allowing users to vote out moderators

    03:46

  • Gloria Estefan to become first Latina inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

    03:12

  • How young adult cancer programs are helping survivors in recovery

    04:41

  • Bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

    00:38

  • Meta’s internal task force investigates claims of pedophile network

    04:31

  • Los Angeles apologizes for Zoot Suit Riots 80 years later

    02:27

  • Scientists record first ever 'virgin birth' in endangered crocodile

    05:41

  • Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

    02:49

  • What to expect at Trump's arraignment next week

    02:27

  • Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

    06:03

  • Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

    01:55

  • Man walks 14,000 to map the American Perimeter Trail

    02:48

NBC News NOW

Expert examines rescue possibilities for missing submersible

10:12

NBC's Gadi Schwartz talks with UCSD research oceanographer Dr. Jules Jaffe about some of the options for rescuing the Titan sub and what may be happening to the missing vehicle. June 22, 2023

  • Twin tornadoes touch down in Colorado

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Expert examines rescue possibilities for missing submersible

    10:12
  • UP NEXT

    California restaurant hired fake priest to spy on employees

    03:21

  • Space shuttle Endeavour to get new home at California Science Center

    02:26

  • Brutal heatwave bakes southern U.S.

    03:04

  • Meet the artist behind the Blank Slate Monument honoring African Americans

    05:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All