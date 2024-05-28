IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Expert says a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be over in less than an hour
May 28, 202403:58
Expert says a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be over in less than an hour

03:58

Images of Chinese warships seen off the coast of Taiwan served as a dire warning of a potential invasion that could disrupt the technology supply chain, plunge the world into an economic catastrophe, and start a hot war between the U.S. and China. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian speaks with a geopolitics expert who believes an actual invasion could be over before the U.S. even has a chance to respond.May 28, 2024

