Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine

Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine15:56
Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine03:32
American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety03:00
What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine08:03
Russia targets civilians in Kyiv03:44
Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia01:40
Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings01:43
Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion01:44
‘Those storms will contribute to Russia’s glory’: Putin quotes national hero to packed stadium01:33
Mariupol refugees share stories of escaping their city04:51
Obstacles facing transfer of Poland's fighter jets to Ukraine02:32
Zelenskyy: Russians ‘burning their national wealth’ in failed occupation01:31
Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions02:22
Watch: Drone footage shows damage to residential building following Russian shelling in Kyiv00:47
Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping03:29
'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks01:09
How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out05:46
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out02:40
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine05:25
Retired U.S. Marines Corp. Colonel Brendan Kearney and Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution James Goldgeier answered questions submitted by viewers on the war in Ukraine. March 19, 2022
