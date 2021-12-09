Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths
Experts say that fentanyl test strips can help save the lives of drug users by helping them determine whether a drug they're taking has been contaminated with the deadly substance but the strips are illegal in several states.Dec. 9, 2021
