IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03

  • How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

    06:42

  • Border tunnel found in San Diego used to smuggle cocaine, meth, and heroin

    00:56

  • Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp

    01:18

  • 'An act of hate': Buffalo mass shooting condemned by New York District Attorney

    01:27

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Parishioners hog-tie gunman during California church shooting

    01:23

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting

    01:02

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attack

    00:34

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

    02:21

NBC News NOW

Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

02:18

The city of New York has a red flag law in place meant to get guns out of the hands of individuals deemed a risk. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains why experts are now questioning how the suspect in the Buffalo shooting was able to possess a legally purchased assault rifle less than a year after officials investigated him. May 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03

  • How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

    06:42

  • Border tunnel found in San Diego used to smuggle cocaine, meth, and heroin

    00:56

  • Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All