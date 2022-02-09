Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid
03:11
A CDC mask study revealed that wearing an N95 or KN95 mask can reduce the odds of testing positive for Covid-19 by 83 percent. Many states have started to lift indoor mask mandates, but experts say that one-way masking can still protect against coronavirus. Feb. 9, 2022
Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'
07:18
Now Playing
Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid
03:11
UP NEXT
DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill
03:41
Obama to address House Democratic caucus
00:43
Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms
03:44
TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content