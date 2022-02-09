IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

  • Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

  • Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company to cut 2,800 jobs

    03:09

  • Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’

    02:18

  • IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

    02:08

  • Teen arrested in homicide case that led to shooting death of Amir Locke

    01:49

  • Supreme court allows Alabama district map after lower court rules violation of voting rights act

    03:27

  • California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

    01:50

NBC News NOW

Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

03:11

A CDC mask study revealed that wearing an N95 or KN95 mask can reduce the odds of testing positive for Covid-19 by 83 percent. Many states have started to lift indoor mask mandates, but experts say that one-way masking can still protect against coronavirus. Feb. 9, 2022

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All