IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger found dead in his home

    00:59

  • Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

    00:12

  • Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence

    02:52

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

    00:36

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

    02:56

  • House votes to pass bipartisan gun legislation

    01:04

  • Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

    04:48

  • Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy

    05:32

  • Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should receive 30 to 55-year sentence

    00:18

  • Senate holds procedural vote on bipartisan gun legislation

    02:04

  • Ohio State gets trademark approval of 'THE'

    00:14

  • Trump’s White House Covid response coordinator details turbulent start to pandemic

    02:17

  • Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    02:21

  • Powell assures Fed is 'strongly committed' to bringing inflation down in Senate hearing

    02:24

  • Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas tax

    02:09

  • Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

    02:25

  • Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter receives board support

    00:42

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations

    01:35

NBC News NOW

Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

03:12

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states now have the option of not only banning abortion, but also undermining abortion safe-haven states. NBC News' Ken Dilanian explains what legal battles may take place between states and why this legal infighting has not been seen since before the Civil War.  June 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger found dead in his home

    00:59

  • Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

    00:12

  • Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence

    02:52

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

    00:36

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

    02:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All