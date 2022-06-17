IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. approved by British government

Extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. approved by British government

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is wanted in the U.S. on 18 criminal charges after publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on the U.K. ruling and whether Assange can appeal.June 17, 2022

