IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • How first responders are forced to cut back on services as gas prices rise

    04:22

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • Rent or buy? Here’s what to keep in mind amid rising interest rates

    03:50

  • How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

    02:10

  • Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994

    02:34

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • Texas mother advertises 'family for hire' to help pay bills

    02:13

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

    02:14

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

    01:50

  • Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

    03:02

  • Fed chair announces increase to key interest rates: 'Inflation is much too high'

    00:45

  • Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years

    02:36

  • Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again to tame inflation

    03:29

NBC News NOW

ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

03:31

Oil executives are predicting years of crude oil issues as economists are upping the probability of a U.S. recession within the next year. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has the latest on how the White House is trying to tackle these tough trends. June 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All