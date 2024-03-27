IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Disturbing sight': Eyewitnesses recount seeing the Baltimore bridge collapse
March 27, 202404:12

    'Disturbing sight': Eyewitnesses recount seeing the Baltimore bridge collapse

'Disturbing sight': Eyewitnesses recount seeing the Baltimore bridge collapse

04:12

Baltimore eyewitnesses Christian Miller and Toby Gutermuth describe the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a cargo ship collided with the structure. Miller and Gutermuth drove over the bridge approximately 30 minutes before it collapsed.March 27, 2024

    'Disturbing sight': Eyewitnesses recount seeing the Baltimore bridge collapse

