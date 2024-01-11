IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    04:05

  • Closing arguments underway in Trump New York civil fraud trial

    02:45

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30

  • Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24

  • Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt

    04:00

  • AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

    01:45

  • New majority Black voting district means ‘fair representation', Alabama voter says 

    03:08

  • A.I. bartender makes drinks based on customer's mood

    02:39

  • 2023 was the hottest year in recorded history

    02:59

  • Flooding, blizzards, tornadoes to impact millions across U.S.

    03:44

  • Trump remains defiant after immunity hearing on election interference case

    02:56

  • Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03

  • Two additional batches of Epstein documents released

    02:35

  • 13-year-old meets Tetris creator after beating original game

    03:54

  • Best movie predictions for the 81st annual Golden Globes

    04:48

  • Father and son charged in killing of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

    02:34

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • LA County facing lawsuit after deputy fatally shoots mother of two

    03:42

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

    02:49

NBC News NOW

'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation

02:15

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into Boeing following the midair loss of a fuselage door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    04:05

  • Closing arguments underway in Trump New York civil fraud trial

    02:45

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30

  • Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24

  • Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt

    04:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All