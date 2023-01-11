IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

  • Biden to meet with leaders of Mexico, Canada at ‘Three Amigos’ summit

    04:40

  • Brazilian authorities detain 1,500 people after attack on government buildings

    03:44

  • House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker

    03:28

  • DOJ reviews classified documents found at think tank tied to Biden

    03:27

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Thousands of New York City nurses strike over pay, staffing

    02:04

  • Millions brace for more severe storms in California

    02:27

  • Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro storm government buildings

    03:46

  • Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker

    04:30

  • Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit

    04:42

  • Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

    03:10

  • U.S. economy adds 223,000 jobs in December

    04:44

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

    04:26

NBC News NOW

FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

03:30

The FAA says a system outage is causing travel chaos across the country as the agency asks all airlines to delay domestic departures. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports. Jan. 11, 2023

  • How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All